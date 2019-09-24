San Diego, Calif. — Craig "Austin" Willford, 29, of San Diego, Calif, formerly of Rutland, Ohio died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Rutland Civic Center, Rutland, with Pastor Chad Dodson officiating. Family will receive friends, Sunday, from 2 p.m. until the time of services at the Civic Center. The family asks that those attending wear Ohio State attire or come as they are.

The family is being assisted by Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland.

Online condolences can be shared at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.