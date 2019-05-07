GALLIPOLIS — Dale L. Workman, 91, of Gallipolis went to his Heavenly home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 6, 2019.

He was born on December 18, 1927 in Gallia County to the late Bertha Beaver Roberts and Mack Workman. Dale attended Bulaville School. He was an iron worker, helping to build Kyger Creek Power Plant and Kyger Creek High School. Dale also worked at Warehime Coal Mining. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Dale is survived by his wife of 72 ½ years, Hazel M. McKinney Workman; they were married on November 19, 1946 in Gallipolis. To this union were born two children, Jimmy (Linda) Workman of Gallipolis and Linda (Mike) Reese of Cheshire and six grandchildren, Jimmy (Dawn) Taylor, Jessica (Kirk) Myers, Brian Workman, Stephanie Scott, Kelly (Justin) Hesson, and Adam Scott, who preceded him in death in 2008. Also surviving are two step grandchildren, Michelle (Tom) Parsons and Michael (Samantha) Reese; ten great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

The funeral service for Dale will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis, with Pastor Gene Harmon and Pastor Paul Imboden officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call prior to the service from noon-1 p.m. at the church.

