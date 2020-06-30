Daniel Austin

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Daniel Gresham Austin, 46, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

A graveside service and burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, with Minister Bill Deem officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.