OAK HILL — Daniel (Dan) J. Polcyn, 68, Oak Hill (formerly of Gallipolis), passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

He was the son of the late Martin and Elsie (Walker) Polcyn, born June 17, 1952 in South Charleston, W.Va. Dan was a 1970 graduate of Kyger Creek High School, Cheshire. He attended Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., where he was a member of the Young Thundering Herd football team following the 1970 plane crash.

He was a retired employee of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber company. Dan also coached football and track and field at both Kyger Creek and River Valley High Schools. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pomeroy, and St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis.

Daniel is survived by his children: Daniel Polcyn II, Portsmouth; Matt (Raymond Clark) Polcyn, Grove City; Paul (Erin) Polcyn, Bidwell; Nate Polcyn, Oak Hill and Thomas Polcyn, Portsmouth, and grandchildren: Stephanie and Madeleine Polcyn; Tanner Dennison, Hannah Polcyn; Jennah Polcyn and Leah Polcyn.

Additionally, he is survived by three brothers and three sisters: Ed, John, Robert, Margie Johnson, Carol Zelechowski, and Virginia Donnet.

He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-five years, Debra E. Polcyn (Neal) and by two sons: Timothy Polcyn and Adam Polcyn and a daughter, Rachael Polcyn Blankenship. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Mike, Jimmy and Don, and three sisters, Sally, Rosemary and Phyllis.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation service is under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio who is honored to serve the Polcyn Family.

Private graveside services will be conducted in St. Louis Cemetery, Gallipolis, where he will be interred next to his beloved Debra.