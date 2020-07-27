1/
Dannie R. Yoder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRIOT — Dannie R. Yoder, 68, of Patriot, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10:10 p.m. surrounded by family. He was born to the late Roman M. Yoder and Lizzie D. (Mast). Roman later married Emma D. (Beachy). He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He married Amanda J. (Hershberger) on July 1, 1971. Survivors in addition to his wife are seven sons and five daughters: Martha (Valentine) Troyer of Colorado, Roman of Mansfield, Ohio, Paul (Katie) of New York , Monroe (Kathryn) of Oak Hill, Orpha, John (Susan), Verna (Roy Jr.) Miller all of Patriot, Melvin (Mary) of Jackson, Verba (Alfred) Troyer of Patriot, Lizzie of the home, Jacob (LeAnna) of the home, and Milo of Colorado; 65 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother; and eight sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmom; one stillborn son; a brother Melvin; and a son-in-law Ivan.

The funeral service for Dannie will be held at the home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Bishop Roman Raber officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonas Miller, Levi Nisley, Jerry Gingerich, and Henry Miller.

Friends will be able to call at the home anytime at 1147 Burnette Road, Patriot, Ohio 45658. The family would like to thank Hospice and Willis Funeral Home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved