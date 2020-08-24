1/
Danny Pelfrey
VINTON — Danny Lee Pelfrey, 73, of Vinton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Danny was born on December 8, 1946 in Gallia County, son of the late Harvey and Mary Dyer Pelfrey. Danny was a retired small business owner in windows and siding. He had a passion for classic muscle cars. He was an avid practical joker, who enjoyed making people laugh. Danny became one of the Jehovah's Witnesses in 1973 and since has dedicated his life to helping others understand the Bible.

Danny was married to Donna Smith Pelfrey; and she survives him along with a daughter, Ginger Pelfrey of Winchester, Virginia; a son, Bret Pelfrey of Strausburg, Virginia; son, Matthew (Lyndsay) Pelfrey of Vinton; daughter, Nacoma (Jeremy) Webb of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; daughter, Celia Wells of Winchester, Virginia; 19 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; brothers, David (Ruby) Pelfrey of Vinton, Bill Pelfrey of Michigan, Roger Pelfrey of Michigan, and Johnny (Sheree) Pelfrey of Bidwell; and sisters, Beverly Smith of Gallipolis and Pamela (David) Smith of Canada.

Danny was preceded in death by three children, Danny Lee Pelfrey II, Cindy Lou Pelfrey, and Nicholas Pelfrey; one sister, Nancy Clarkson; and one brother, Larry Pelfrey.

A memorial service for Danny will be held on Zoom at a later date.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
