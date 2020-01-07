PATRIOT — Daryl E. Stephens, 70, of Patriot, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

He was born June 6, 1949 to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Shepherd) Stephens.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra (Lively) Stephens; children, James (Teresa) Stephens, Crystal Elliott, Beth (Rick) Zinn; grandchildren, William Boster, Gregory Boster, Rylee Zinn, Ryan Zinn, Alex Sampsel, Timothy Zinn, Alyssa Sampsel and Emmett Zinn; siblings, Thomas "Tommy" (Patty) Stephens, Russell (Mary) Stephens, Cathy (Larry) Russell, Craig (Susan) Stephens; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann, and Cathy; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, William Stephens; brothers, William Stephens, Tony Stephens and Terry Stephens, and sister-in-law Augusta "Gus" Stephens.

Daryl went to South Western High School and then served in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He was first echo for military funerals playing TAPS among other duties. After coming home, he worked the next 40 years for numerous Timber companies. Daryl loved the outdoors, the woods and hunting and fishing.

Friends may call Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill with funeral services immediately following at 4 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Holzer Hospice, 2881 State Route 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.