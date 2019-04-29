PICKERINGTON — David L. Miller, age 76, formerly of Pickerington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kobacker House after a brief illness.

He was born June 28, 1942 in Gallipolis, to the late Clayton and Anna (Evans) Miller. David was a 1960 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and received his Bachelors of Science from The Ohio State University in 1987. A former longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and most recently a member of First Lutheran Church, Edinburg, Texas. He served our country as a member of the U. S. Army and then was a long time employee for both Big Bear and Kroger. David enjoyed golfing and was a fan of The Buckeyes. His legacy is his family property, known as "Millerville" made for his family to be able to spend time and create memories together.

David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Miller; sons, Scott Miller and Christian "Kit" (Christina) Miller; grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Patrick, Paul and Jackson; siblings, Philip (Sue) Miller, Richard (Jane) Miller, Cathy (Jerry) Schafer; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends may visit 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, Ohio, 43147. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Brad Gee, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington. In David's memory donations, can be made to First Lutheran Church, 302 Sugar Rd, Edinburg, Texas, 78539.

