POMEROY, Ohio — David E. Smith, 91, who grew up in Meigs County, Ohio, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at his sons residence in Ashley, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Letart Falls Cemetery Chapel with Richard McCallister officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio.