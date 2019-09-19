PATRIOT —David Thomas "Tommy" Gibson, 27, Patriot, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Columbus.

The son of Christopher Gibson, Rio Grande, and Sherry (Joe) Russell, Patriot, he was born December 29, 1991 at Gallipolis. Tommy was a 2010 graduate from South Gallia High School and a 2012 graduate of Hobart School of Welding, later earning his certification as a welding inspector. He married Cara Nickell Gibson October 17, 2015 in Patriot, who survives.

To this union were born two children: Brooklyn Gibson and Charlie Gibson, both of Patriot. Also surviving are brothers: Andrew (Mary Hay) Gibson, Louisa, Kentucky and Morgan Gibson, Rio Grande; paternal grandfather, Don (Tina) Gibson, Gallipolis, and paternal grandmother, Charlotte Gibson, Blue Mountain, Arkansas; maternal grandparents, Ron and Carolyn Harvey, Florida; step-brothers, Quentin (Stephanie) Russell, Patriot and Zach Russell, both of Patriot; special friends, Cody Fulks, Oak Hill and Dylan Smith, North Dakota as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Tommy was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Linda Skidmore and maternal grandfather, Ronnie Skidmore.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.