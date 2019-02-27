CAMPOBELLO, S.C. — David Franklin Whitt, 62, passed away Monday, February 25th, 2019 at his residence in Campobello, South Carolina. He was born September 30th, 1957 in Springfield.

David grew up near Centerpoint, where he attended Southwestern High School. Upon graduation in 1975, he and his best friend, Daryl Dotson enlisted in the United States Army. He served several years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the Ohio Bell telephone company where he eventually became a lineman for AT&T in South Carolina.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Slaven; brother, Vernon "Bud" Whitt; "special daughter," Polly; and nieces and nephews: Christie, Jeff, Breanne, Becky, Matt, Leah, and Christofer.

David was preceded in death by his father, Louis Whitt and his sister, Mary (Whitt) Dixon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Centerpoint Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.