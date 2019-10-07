GRIMMS LANDING, W.Va. — Dawn Marie Eades, 63, of Grimms Landing, W.Va. died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, W.Va. with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated.

Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of her arrangements.