THURMAN — Dawn Maxine (Dye) Walker, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019. She passed away in her home near Thurman, after an extended illness.

Dawn was born on March 7, 1926, in Carpenter, to the late Dale Wise Dye and Keziah (Katie) Josephine Dye. She was one of six children. They learned the value of a day's work, as they were young at the height of the Great Depression. While her brothers have passed, her relationship with her sisters has remained strong. She treasured her relationship with her sisters. They were her travel and card-playing companions. They brought boisterous fun with them wherever they went.

Dawn graduated in 1948 with a degree in Home Economics from Ohio State University. She would often declare that college was "the best days of her life." She was a loyal Buckeye fan and sang "Carmen Ohio" almost daily up until her death.

While at Ohio State, Dawn met the love of her life. On June 27, 1948, she married Clyde B. Walker of Thurman. Clyde and Dawn raised seven children. Together, they witnessed numerous amateur sporting events, helped ensure the completion of 4-H projects, monitored school assignments and encouraged church activities. Dawn was the loudest fan in the crowd when it came to cheering on her children.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dale Dye, Jr. and Alvin Dye; husband, Clyde Walker; her daughter, Dawna Jo Kiesling; and her granddaughter, Lynnette Kiesling Shanton. She is survived by her children: Anita (Rick) Fisher of Gallipolis; Jim (Debbie) Walker of Thurman; son-in-law Dean Kiesling of Hillsboro; Kevin (Minda) Walker of Thurman; Jack (Diane) Walker of West Alexandria; Kent (Lisa) Walker of Wellston; and Carrie (Bob) Louer of Avenel, N.J.; three sisters: Lucy Baumgardner, of Coshocton; Celia Irwin, of Marysville; and Mary Kepner, of Hartford. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Clyde and Dawn have left a beautiful legacy.

Dawn loved life. She was a fierce competitor and would outlast any opponent in Scrabble and Rummikub, until she was the victor. She was an avid reader and a life-long learner. She had a keen wit and spouted pithy sayings. She loved a good snow fall and was quick to organize a great sled riding party. She went sledding on the hill behind her home well into her 80's. She was a gracious host and an excellent cook. Family and friends have fond memories of rich coffee and good conversations around her table.

Her sincere faith in Jesus sustained her. Her last words in the early morning before passing were, "I am going home." She is now truly "home." After a life well-lived, she is fully alive. "A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better than the day of birth." Ecclesiastes 7:1

Friends may call Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, 202 Maple Ave., Oak Hill, Ohio 45656. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Trinity Wesleyan Church, 509 Elm St, Oak Hill, OH 45656 with Rev. Robert C. Louer III officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Thurman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Thurman United Methodist Church, PO Box 2000 Thurman, OH, 45685. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.