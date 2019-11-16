POMEROY — Deborah Sue Schaefer Brockert, 63, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Arbors at Pomeroy. Born May 1, 1956, in Pomeroy, where she lived most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Nora Schaefer Nitz.

Following her marriage to her surviving husband Joseph Paul Brockert on April 10, 1976, in Sidney Ohio, she lived in Sidney from 1976 to until 1984, when they moved to Springfield, Virginia. Deborah was a homemaker, and she was active at her sons' elementary schools and she enjoyed bowling leagues. They moved back to Pomeroy in 1994. She became an active member of the Council of Catholic Women, including national conventions and she served as a Lector Eucharistic Minister and office volunteer at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomeroy. She was also an active member and ambassador of the Red Hat Society, including local, national, and international events.

In addition to her husband Debroah is survived by her sons, Jonathan (Jana) Brockert, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jason (Lisa) Brockert, of Ladson, S.C.; grandchildren, Cody (Kelly), Christian, Candace, Jolie, and Julian; a great-grandson, Henry Brockert. Brothers, Don Nitz, and Brian Nitz, and a sister, Vicki Schaefer Morrison, of Middleport, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.

In addition to her mother she is preceded in death by her brothers, Rick Schaefer, and Russell "Rusty" Nitz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Deborah's memory to the Meigs County Cancer Initiative, P.O. Box 85 Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.