GALLIPOLIS — Deborah K. "Debbie" Clary, 67, of Gallipolis passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Debbie was born on March 22, 1952 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Junior John "J.J." McGuire and Oreatha Stevers McGuire Kaiser who survives in Proctorville. Debbie was a hair stylist for thirty plus years and was working at Heidi's Hair Salon. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

In addition to her mother, Debbie is survived by two daughters, Yolanda (Greg) Collier of Jackson and Lori Clary of Gallipolis; grandchildren Grant Bryan, Karly (Mark) Walters, Thomas Masters, Lexi (Chris) Bailey, and Matt (Josie) Collier; her companion Kendall Mullins and his daughter Jennifer and her children Brode, Mia, and Luca all of Gallipolis, and 18 great grandchildren; one sister Kathy (Randy) Hall of Proctorville, three brothers, Saul McGuire of Gallipolis, Tony McGuire of Crown City, and Scott McGuire of Gallipolis, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Jadrnicek "Pastor J" officiating at Willis Funeral home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Debbie's family request donations be made to WesBanco to help with funeral expenses.

