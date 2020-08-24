Debra Kirby

VINTON — Debra Sue Kirby, 61, of Vinton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born on November 3, 1958 in Gallia County, Ohio, Debra was the daughter of the late Donnie H. Day and Vivian L. Simms Day, who survives her in Gallipolis. Debra was married to Clarence "Chip" Kirby, who survives her in Vinton. She retired from the GDC as a supervisor after 30 years. Debra was a great care giver to family and friends.

Debra is survived by her husband, Chip Kirby; daughter, Kimberly (James) Cochrane of Bidwell, Ohio; grandsons, Kobe and Kaden Cochrane; granddaughter, Kynlee Spaulding; step son, Brandon Michael Kirby of Gallipolis; mother, Vivian L. Day of Gallipolis; sisters, Gladys Sue Johnson of Patriot, Angie (Dan) Nelson of Gallipolis, and Valerie Day of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Debra was preceded in death by her brothers, Greg Day and Keith Day.

The funeral service for Debra will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.