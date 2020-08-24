1/1
Debra Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VINTON — Debra Sue Kirby, 61, of Vinton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born on November 3, 1958 in Gallia County, Ohio, Debra was the daughter of the late Donnie H. Day and Vivian L. Simms Day, who survives her in Gallipolis. Debra was married to Clarence "Chip" Kirby, who survives her in Vinton. She retired from the GDC as a supervisor after 30 years. Debra was a great care giver to family and friends.

Debra is survived by her husband, Chip Kirby; daughter, Kimberly (James) Cochrane of Bidwell, Ohio; grandsons, Kobe and Kaden Cochrane; granddaughter, Kynlee Spaulding; step son, Brandon Michael Kirby of Gallipolis; mother, Vivian L. Day of Gallipolis; sisters, Gladys Sue Johnson of Patriot, Angie (Dan) Nelson of Gallipolis, and Valerie Day of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Debra was preceded in death by her brothers, Greg Day and Keith Day.

The funeral service for Debra will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved