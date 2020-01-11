GALLIPOLIS — Debra Lee "Debbie" Perroud, 64, of Gallipolis, passed away on January 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Debbie was born to the late Lloyd and Garnet Engle Hess on May 19, 1955 in Gallipolis.

Debbie was a 1973 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She was a member of Fellowship of Faith Church. Debbie retired from Holzer Health systems, where she started her career in the Lab. She went on to become an LPN and worked on the Maternity Unit until her retirement in 2019.

Debbie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Tony (Cheryl) Perroud of Gallipolis, Cory Perroud and Christa Simmons of Gallipolis, and Cassie (Brandon) George of Vinton; grandchildren, Austin and Aubrei Perroud, Karsyn and Kynlee George, and Olivia, Zach, Taylor, and Abby Thomas; two great grandchildren, Nora and Jude Hall; three sisters, Carolyn (Chuck) Cox of Gallipolis, Rosetta Moore of Ripley, West Virginia, and Terri (Andy) McQuaid of Canal Winchester; several nieces, nephews, and close friends; and two special travel friends, Kayla Burns and Christi Burns.

The funeral service for Debbie will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fellowship of Faith Church in Rio Grande, with Pastor Jamie Sisson and Steve Sisson officiating. Her burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit and pay their respects from 4-8:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the church.

The Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley will begin the funeral service on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. by honoring Debbie who dedicated her life to the Nursing Profession.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.