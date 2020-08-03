1/1
Delila Lantz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIDWELL — Delila Kay Lantz, age 71 of Bidwell, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at Abbyshire Place. Born September 8, 1948 in Duck, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Bonnie Ater Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Michael Scott (Anita) Coleman and David Paul (Joyce) Coleman, grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Samantha, Mary-Elizabeth and Amanda and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Connie (Ray) Arnold, Shirley (Eugene) Groves, Betty Menendez (Buck Goetz) Ronnie (Nancy) Rogers and her former husband, Paul (Linda) Coleman.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday August 6, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with Delila's funeral expenses.

All those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved