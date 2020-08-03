Delila Lantz

BIDWELL — Delila Kay Lantz, age 71 of Bidwell, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at Abbyshire Place. Born September 8, 1948 in Duck, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Bonnie Ater Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Michael Scott (Anita) Coleman and David Paul (Joyce) Coleman, grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Samantha, Mary-Elizabeth and Amanda and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Connie (Ray) Arnold, Shirley (Eugene) Groves, Betty Menendez (Buck Goetz) Ronnie (Nancy) Rogers and her former husband, Paul (Linda) Coleman.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday August 6, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with Delila's funeral expenses.

All those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com