SCOTTOWN — Deloris Ann "Dorie" Montgomery, 55, Scottown, formerly of Crown City, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Dorie was born on March 31, 1964 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Earnest and Marcella Campbell Phillips. She was formerly employed by the Gallipolis Foodland Deli Department. Dorie attended Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed being with people, baking, cooking, and playing Bingo.

Dorie was married to William E. "Bill" Montgomery and he survives her in Scottown, along with her son James Lee Montgomery of Scottown; two sisters, Rosemary Sands of Gallipolis and Florence "Sis" Short of Chesapeake; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her son, William Lee Montgomery in 2004; her parents; and by siblings, Harry "Whitey" Phillips, Donald Phillips, Lester Phillips, Blackey Phillips, James Phillips, Marilyn Jo Short, Helen Phillips, and Betty Judd.

The funeral service for Dorie will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Watson officiating. Her burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Friends may call at Willis Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Willis Funeral Home to help family with funeral expenses.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.