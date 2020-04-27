POMEROY — Dena Michelle Dugan, 49, of Pomeroy, Ohio passed away on April 25, 2020.

She was born on July 14, 1970 daughter of John and Sharon Manley.

Dena is survived by her husband, Richard "Tater" Dugan; daughter and son-in-law, Devan and Charlie Barrett; son, Dryden Dugan and Carissa Caldwell; her parents, John and Sharon Manley; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Angela Manley; special nephew, Dimitri Manley; mother-in-law, Shirley Dugan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kim and Larry Snyder, Kevin and Joyce Dugan and Erica and Jason Circle; several nieces and nephews; many special friends; a granddaughter on the way, Haddie Michelle Barrett; and her dog, Oreo.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Darrell Dugan and a special friend, Aaron Drummer.

Private family funeral services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rocksprings Cemetery.