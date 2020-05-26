BIDWELL — Dencil R. Yost Sr., 83, Bidwell, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. He was born in Rome County, West Virginia on March 16, 1937 to the late Homer B. and Louella Cottrill Yost. Dencil married Joan E. Spires on August 18, 1959 and she survives. He was a retired coal miner and a lifelong farmer. Dencil was a member of Rose of Sharon Holiness Church, Middleport. Also surviving his wife of sixty years, Joan are their children, daughters: Linda (Willie) Wilson, Vinton, Ohio, Brenda (Rick) Cadle, Bidwell, Ohio and Carol Yost, Gallipolis; son Dencil "Denny" (Laura) Yost, Vinton; grandchildren: James (Crystal) Cadle, Melissa (Mike) Conkle, both of Bidwell, Amber (Bobby) Armbrust, Pomeroy, Dylan Erit, Lexie Yost, both of Vinton and Scott Yost, Gallipolis; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Becka and Anna Cadle, Michael, Matthew, Myles and Mariah Conkle and Taylor Armbrust; brothers: John (June) Yost, Rutland, Charlie Yost and Cecil (Rita) Yost, Sr., both of Bidwell. In addition to his parents, Dencil was preceded in death by sister, Thelma Yost and brothers, Paul and Bobby Yost. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations, there will be no visitation. Graveside services for friends and family will be held noon, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio with Pastors Mike and Dawn King officiating. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton is honored to serve the Yost Family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020.