REEDSVILLE — Dennis Reed, 74, of Reedsville, Ohio, formerly of Clermont, Florida, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Tuppers Plains VFW and the Middleport American Legion. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 5-8 p.m.