PATRIOT — Dewey Davis, 79, of Patriot, passed away on July 22, 2019 from cancer caused by cigarette smoking.

He was a retired Huntington, W.Va., firefighter of 33 years. He was the son of Dewey Davis, Sr., and Gladys Williams Davis.

He is survived by his wife Jean (Dent); children, Donna (Tim) Harden, Diana (David) Dunfee, and Mike (Karin) Tomlinson; oldest grandsons Seumas Dunfee and David (Alyssa) Harden; several other grandsons and great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Paul (Sue) Davis.

At his request, he will be cremated and no service will be held. He asks that any donations to honor his memory be made to at Attn. Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, animal shelters, hospice, or . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.