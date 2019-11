POMEROY — Dianne Phillips Hawley, 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Ewing Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy.