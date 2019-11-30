RACINE — Don Richard Hill, 82, of Racine, the Letart Falls Community, passed away, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 8, 2019 in Letart Falls he was the son of the late Julian Archie and Lillian Inez Duffy Hill. He was a retired farmer and former Letart Township trustee, a position he held for 28 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Pomeroy Racine Lodge #164 Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Columbus, a former member of the Tri City Shrine Club of Meigs County, a member of the Aladdin Shrine of Columbus, a member and former Post Commander of the Racine American Legion Post # 602, and he served his country in the United States Army. He also was a member of the Racine United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Euler Hill, whom he married in the Racine United Methodist Church on August 9, 1963, their children, Heath Hill, of Troutville, Virginia, Carissa (Clinton) Bailey, of Long Bottom, and Corey (Lorre) Hill, of Reedsville, grandchildren, Dillon (Liz) Hill, Kyle Wolfe, Breanna (Tanner Walker) Bailey, Hannah and Colton Bailey, Treyton, Cashton, and Jessa Hill. Brothers, Henry (Kay) Hill, and Tommy (Sally) Hill, both of Racine, a sister, Shirley Dugen, of Racine, sisters-in-law, Jane Ann Hill, and Janet Hill, brothers-in-law, Robert K. (Nadine) Euler, and Daniel (Jo Anne) Euler, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Don Richard is preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Julian Hill, Roger Eugene Hill, and Dennie E. Hill, a sister, Delores Grace Griffin, sister-in-law, Marlene Hill, and brothers-in-law, Darrell Dugen, and Roger Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Dennis Moore will officiate and interment with military honors provide by the Racine American Legion Post 602 will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Heath Hill, Scott Hill, Richard Dugan, Kevin Dugan, Eric Euler, and Greg Euler will serve as casketbeareres. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., followed by a Masonic funeral service starting at 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.