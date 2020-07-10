REEDSVILLE — Donald Headley, 81, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence.

Donald was born in Vienna, W.Va., to Clyde F. Headley and Mamie Virginia Headley on August 5, 1938.

He worked at John-Mansfield for 4 years, Owens Illinois for 25 years and Plastic Masters for 13 years where he retired.

Donald was married to Vivian J. Headley for 13 years. They were married in Charleston, W.Va.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian J. Headley and one sister, Sandra K. Headley.

He is survived by two sons, Robert L. Headley and wife Amy of Reedsville and Michael E. Crites of Belpre; two daughters, Malinda B. Wigal of Belpre and Kelli D. (Derek) Lewis of Williamstown; six grandchildren, Gary L. (Amanda) Vierling, Jr., Christopher (Niki) Wigal, Larissa N. Cothern, Bryan, Justin and Alissa Noce; seven great-grandchildren, Trey A. Vierling, Ethan Wigal, Ava Wigal, Colton Vierling, Alena Vierling, Emma Noce and Reagan Cothern and two cousins, Jim and Judy Wigal of Vienna.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m.., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

