RAVENSWOOD — Donald Ray Milhoan, 63, of Ravenswood, W.Va., died June 2, 2020, at his home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Skull Run, Murraysville, W.Va. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials may be made to Roush Funeral Home, P.O. Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164, to help with expenses.

