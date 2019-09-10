BIDWELL — Donald E. Stanley, 83, Bidwell, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Born May 31, 1936 in Putnam County, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Worthy and Opal (Clark) Stanley. Don attended and was a former member of Vinton Baptist Church, Vinton.

He leaves behind his wife, Jeanie Stanley, Point Pleasant and children: Pam (Steve) Short and Michelle (Ross) Swisher, both of Bidwell; grandchildren: Zack (Salome) Swisher, Thurman; Alex (Cameron) Kirby, Chillicothe and Maddie (Derrick) Smith, Vinton; great-grandchildren: Weston and Rhett Kirby and Abram, Noah and Amelia Smith; step daughter, Andrea (Travis) Rodgers-Sims, Gallipolis and step grandchildren: Trey Sims and Destiny Rodgers and a sister, Phyllis Baker, Middleport.

Don was preceded in death by wife, Janet Stanley, one sister and three brothers.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, with Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Thursday 6-8 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to www.mccoymoore.com