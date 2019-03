COLUMBUS — Donna S. Bowers, 74, of Columbus, and formerly of Racine, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her Columbus residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Cremeens-King Funeral Homes, Racine with Jay Proffitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.