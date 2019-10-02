GALLIPOLIS — Our Mother Donna Sparks passed away Oct 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a long fight with multiple diseases.

She suffers no more. Donna Sparks was full of love for animals, life, family, friends, and even strangers. Donna played games and took time every day to appreciate the little things. Her family was her pride and joy and her love will stay in our hearts forever. Donna's children: Ed Siek and (Jana), Dawn Siek and Raymond Tosh and Leonard who preceded her in death, Eula Underwood and (Chris), Eva Staats (Randy), Diana Harless and David Massie, and Deanna Searles and LaDarryl Savage.

Grandchildren: Misty, Jennifer and (Jimmy), Nicole, Davey, Debbie and (Josh), Nicole, Jessica and (Jason), Nathan, Bradley and Ashlee, Edward III. Jasmine, Justice, Breasia, Jillian, Loving Husband William Dillon and Stepchildren Billy and (Misti), Jessica and Jared, Wil, Anastasia, Kelsey, Kyle, Ethan, Billy K., Jason, Tonya who preceded her in death and multiple grandchildren.

Great grandchildren: Destiny, Tarron, Sawyer, Travis, Trishelle, Peyton, Brookelynn, Jordan, Lincoln, Owen, Ayvah, Tanner, Hope, Allie, Josh, Tylor, and multiple great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

Sister Linda Keefer. Preceded in death by brothers: Eugene Pugh, Ronald Pugh, Leroy Pugh, Sister Alice Decker Keefer, Mother Ettie Leoria Pugh, deceased. Father Cecile Pugh, deceased.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Rodney Pike Church of God: 440 OH-850, Bidwell, OH 45614 at noon. The church will not be providing food, please bring a covered dish if possible.

Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206 is assisting the family. Friends may leave a condolence to the family at www.EdwardsFuneralService.com.