GALLIPOLIS — Donna Juanita Stewart, 82, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on August 24, 1937 in Pomeroy, Donna was the daughter of the late Ronald L. and Juanita Peters Miller, Sr. Donna was married to Raymond A. Stewart, Sr., who preceded her in death. She was a retired physical therapist aide at Holzer and a care giver for many. Donna attended First Church of God in Syracuse. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lafayette Unit #27.

Donna is survived by her son, Raymond A. Stewart, Jr. of Gallipolis; brother, George Miller of Middleport; sister, Nancy Beaver of Middleport; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Brenda Porter of Gallipolis, Connie Wolford of Oak Hill and Averie Kirk of Gallipolis.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Miller, Jr. and sister, Major E. Joyce Miller, retired US Army.

A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Friends may call on Thursday prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Riverview Cemetery.

