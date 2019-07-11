GALLIPOLIS — Dorothy Evelyn Gillogly Frazier died July 9, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in hospice care surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

She was born at home June 16, 1927 in Columbia Township to Fern Russell Gillogly and Goldie Alvira Boring Gillogly. Dorothy was the third of seven children; older sisters included Laura Westina Crabtree and Bernice Marie McKnight, and younger sister Margaret Jane Gaston. Brothers included Cecil Eugene, William Harold, and John David Gillogly. Her parents and sisters Westina and Bernice, and brothers Cecil and Harold preceded her in death.

Dorothy graduated from Columbia Township High School as salutatorian in 1945. During high school, she earned the highest score on an exam and the teacher, a pilot, awarded her the top prize, an airplane flight. Her parents followed the plane to collect her at the end of her prize ride, an exciting and unusual experience for a farm girl.

After graduation, she was selected to be a member of the last class of the Cadet Nurse Corp. at Holzer Hospital School of Nursing. The Cadet Nurse program through the United States Public Health service provided nursing education to qualified students to ensure adequate numbers of nurses in civilian and military facilities during World War II. This program was effective in the prevention of the collapse of civilian nursing in the U.S. during the war. She graduated from nursing school in 1948. Dorothy practiced as a registered nurse in a number of health care facilities that included the private office of a local general practitioner, Dr. J. Gordon Gibert, 3-North Holzer Hospital, 4-E Holzer Medical Center, and the Gallia County Health Department. Dorothy was a well-respected nurse who thoroughly enjoyed nursing practice. She provided excellent patient care and had expertise in patient care from birth to end-of-life care and public health.

Dorothy married Ralph S. Frazier April 1, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2014. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary a few months prior to his death. Dorothy is survived by three children, daughter, Dr. Susan K. Frazier of Gallipolis; son Daniel of Bidwell, and son Jerry (David) and Elizabeth McGhee Frazier of Gallipolis; four grandchildren and spouses/significant others, Brynna Frazier and Jamie Cook of Bidwell, Chad and Sarah Stanley Frazier of Gallipolis, Jacob and Laura Harrison Frazier of Gallipolis, and Thomas Frazier and Julia Bossetto of Clearwater Beach, Florida. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Aubree, Kaden, Owen and Cooper Frazier of Gallipolis, Emmaleigh and Cobey Cook, and Gracyn Null from Bidwell. She was also recently preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nichols Frazier.

Dorothy was a founding member of the Registered Nurses Association, and served as an officer for that organization. She and other members learned how to make candles, and made and sold many dozens of scented candles to raise money for the stained glass window this organization provided for the chapel located in the current Holzer Medical Center. Dorothy was a member of the Emblem Club-199 for over 60 years; she served as an officer for this organization. She was also a founding and highly active member of the Gallia County Genealogical Society, OGS Chapter founded in 1983. Dorothy was instrumental in preparation of a number of publications produced for this society, and in preservation of important historical and genealogical records. Because of the significant genealogical research efforts her husband, brother-in-law, and children were inducted into the First Families of Gallia County, the Civil War Families of Gallia County, and the Settlers and Builders of Gallia County lineage societies of the Ohio Genealogical Society. This organization recognized her efforts with the Jane McCafferty award. She provided numerous family members with genealogical information, data and pictures about our heritage and ancestors over the years.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Waugh Halley Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis. There will be a memorial service immediately following. Entombment in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum at the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gallia County Genealogical Society, OGS Chapter, Holzer Hospice or any charity organization of your choice.

