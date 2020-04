Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Dorthea A. (Clark) Stricklen, 89, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Wyngate of Barboursville, W.Va. Due to the current restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will observe a private graveside service and burial, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens.



