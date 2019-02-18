GALLIPOLIS — Douglas R. Cottrell, 61, of Gallipolis passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.

Born on December 20, 1957 in Ironton, Doug was the son of Freda Johnson Cottrell, who survives him in Gallipolis and Marvin Ray Cottrell, who survives him in Texas. Doug was married to Melissa J. Kitchen Cottrell, who survives him in Gallipolis. He was a retired welder who worked at the AEP Gavin Plant for 40 years. Doug was a graduate of Kyger Creek High School Class of 1976 and a member of Harris Baptist Church. He had a deep affection for MOPAR. Doug enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing motor cross, watching Austin race, and watching his grandchildren's events.

Doug is survived by his wife, the love of his life for the past 23 years, Missy Cottrell of Gallipolis; daughter, Devan (Dana) Gillispie of Vinton; stepson whom he loved as his own, Austin Sheets (Paige Rhea); grandsons, Tucker and Parker Kiskis; granddaughter, Vayda Gillispie; and step-grandsons, Landon Johnson and Kemper Rhea Lemaster.

The funeral service for Doug Cottrell will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob "Scotty" Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Mickey Williams, Rick Buzzard, Danny Cox, Mike McDaniel, Jerry Powers, and Mike Codner.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.