LIMESTONE, Tenn. — Dwight S. Hanlon, 66, of Limestone, Tenn., formerly of Letart, W.Va. died on May 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. with Pastor David Ryder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.