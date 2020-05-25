E. "Slim" Charles
Charles E. Rife (Slim) went to be with the Lord May 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 4, 1941 to Alva and Hazel Rife. He married Ellen Rife (Greene) in 1963 in Hartford, West Virginia. Charlie spent his life working as a heavy equipment operator and for AEP at the Mountaineer Plant. He was farmer, a Deputy Sheriff for Meigs County. He was a long-time member of the Rutland Fire Department and Rutland township trustee. He was an ordained minister and loved singing gospel music and enjoyed having his own gospel sing "Peace in the Valley." Most of all he loved his family. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Alva and Hazel Rife, and brother Worley (Paula) Rife. Charlie is survived by his wife Ellen of 57 years, daughter Jandara Rife (Tim) Jones, son Sam (Stephanie) Rife. Grandchildren Courtney (Adam) Bullington, Jacob (Leslea) Nitz, Jesse (Opal) Nitz, Paige (Josh) Pfeifer, Halo, Phoebe and Olivia Rife. Great Grandchildren Logan, Reid, Braylyn, Quentin, Brionna, Nevaha, Jace, Kade, Isaiah and his special friend his dog Cricket. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson Mcdaniel in Pomeroy. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at GravelHill Cemetery in Cheshire. A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
