SYRACUSE — Earl Lloyd Bookman, 79, of Syracuse, Ohio, died Friday July 12, 2019 at Harbors of Marietta Skilled Nursing Facility.
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy and the United States Navy are overseeing final arrangements. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The United States Navy will conduct a burial at sea with full military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mason, West Virginia VFW. The family hopes that you will join them for A Celebration of Life to be held on August 24, 2019 at 59915 Craig Road, Cambridge, Ohio. Service time to be announced.