GALLIPOLIS — Eddie James Dotson, 60, of Gallipolis, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Ross Heart Center, OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Eddie was born on May 3, 1959 in Columbus, son of the late James Edgar and Georgia Ella Brake Dotson. He was a construction superintendent and a heavy equipment operator. Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his sister at her salon, Sassy Scissors. Eddie was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Gallipolis.

Eddie is survived by his sister Margaret (Greg) Frasier of Scottown; two brothers James Davet (Joy) Dotson of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Reid Lee Dotson of Atlanta, Georgia; one niece and two nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Mikey "Mike" William Dotson in 2013.

The funeral service for Eddie will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John Jackson officiating. His burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday prior to the funeral from noon – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eddie's family suggest donations in his memory to the Gallia County Snack Pack Program, PO Box 169 Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or to the New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

