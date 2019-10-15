MASON, W.Va. — Eddie Thomas VanMatre, 75, of Mason, W.Va. died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at home.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Military graveside honors will be given by the Stewart-Johnson Post of Mason and the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.