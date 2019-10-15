Eddie VanMatre

Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Obituary
Send Flowers

MASON, W.Va. — Eddie Thomas VanMatre, 75, of Mason, W.Va. died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at home.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Military graveside honors will be given by the Stewart-Johnson Post of Mason and the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.