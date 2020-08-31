1/1
Edgard "Ed" Robinson
POMEROY — Edgar "Ed" Robinson, 82, of Pomeroy, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Ed was born on August 20, 1938 in Wayne, West Virginia, son of the late Maxie and Bessie Marcum Robinson. He was retired from driving a semi-truck as an owner operator. Ed served in the United States Army as a radio carrier. He was married to Frankie Carol Robinson, and she preceded him in death in 2003.

Ed is survived by a daughter, Paula (Don) Nitz of Pomeroy; a son, Paul E. Robinson of Crown City; a daughter, Lori Robinson of Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica Browning, Jake (Kaitlyn) Browning, Alicia (Brandon) Adkins, Christopher (Morgan) Meek, and Peggy Mills; and thirteen great grandchildren.

The funeral service for Ed will be 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Browning officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Military honors will be given prior the funeral by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
