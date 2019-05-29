ENGLEWOOD — Edwin G. Rose, 98, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice.

He was born and raised in Gallia County, and was a decorated and honored World War II veteran. His working career included NCR in Dayton and Three Little Bakers Dinner Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and a dedicated man to God, his family, his friends and his garden.

He is survived by his sister, Mary K. Robinson and brother, Fred (Blanche) Rose; daughter, Melanie Gordon; son, James (Eva) Rose; grandchildren, Rob Gordon; Ronda (Brad) Boyce; Robin (Jeff) Rutledge; Renee (Nick) Fouts; Rochelle (Doug) Waddill and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Rose (Saunders); parents, Erie and Elma (Pope) Rose; brother, Kenneth Rose; sister Clara M. Bingham and great grandson, Grant Gordon.

Family and friends may join us graveside on Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dayton VA Hospice Fund 4100 West Third Street – Dayton Ohio 45428-9907.