Elizabeth Fisher
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACINE — Elizabeth "Libby" Fisher, 84, of Racine, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Overbrook Center, Middleport. Born Sept. 10, 1935, in Antiquity, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oval and Sarah Roush Diddle. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Racine First Baptist Church, the Racine Fireman Auxiliary, the Veterans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she was an active member of the Meigs County Senior Citizens, a former member of the Racine Emergency Squad, and she also was member the Baptist Missionary Society. She is survived by her two sons, Ralph and his wife, Leslie Fisher, and Damon and his wife, Joni Fisher, both of Racine; three grandchildren, Andy (fiancé Elizabeth Teaford) Fisher, Jacob Dixon, and Isabella Fisher. A special niece, Jane Ann Hill, of Racine, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fisher whom she married on Feb. 16, 1965 in Apple Grove, Ohio, and preceded her on Nov. 10, 2000; her brothers, Bernard Diddle, Tom Diddle, Waid Diddle, Ralph Diddle, and Donald Diddle; her sisters, Adria Dials, Marilyn Powell, and Carolyn Adams. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and recommendations from the C.D.C private services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Larry Fisher will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
02:00 PM
Cremeens Funeral Home -- PRIVATE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved