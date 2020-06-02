RACINE — Elizabeth "Libby" Fisher, 84, of Racine, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Overbrook Center, Middleport. Born Sept. 10, 1935, in Antiquity, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oval and Sarah Roush Diddle. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Racine First Baptist Church, the Racine Fireman Auxiliary, the Veterans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she was an active member of the Meigs County Senior Citizens, a former member of the Racine Emergency Squad, and she also was member the Baptist Missionary Society. She is survived by her two sons, Ralph and his wife, Leslie Fisher, and Damon and his wife, Joni Fisher, both of Racine; three grandchildren, Andy (fiancé Elizabeth Teaford) Fisher, Jacob Dixon, and Isabella Fisher. A special niece, Jane Ann Hill, of Racine, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fisher whom she married on Feb. 16, 1965 in Apple Grove, Ohio, and preceded her on Nov. 10, 2000; her brothers, Bernard Diddle, Tom Diddle, Waid Diddle, Ralph Diddle, and Donald Diddle; her sisters, Adria Dials, Marilyn Powell, and Carolyn Adams. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and recommendations from the C.D.C private services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Larry Fisher will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery.



