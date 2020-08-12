TIFFIN — Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Doerfer, 68, of Tiffin, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

She was born on March 24, 1952, in Tiffin, to Eugene V. and Mary L. (Hartzell) Elchert.

Survivors include her sons, Justin Doerfer of Columbus and Joshua Doerfer of Pomeroy; daughters, Mary "Angie" (Robert) Casey of Gallipolis and Becca Mullins of Columbus; brothers, David (Donna) Elchert of Goshen, Ind., Mike (Beth) Elchert of Fostoria and Chris (Lisa) Elchert of Tiffin; sisters, Vicki (Rick) Moore of Upper Sandusky and Marilyn Rohrbach of Tiffin; grandchildren, Timmy Howell, Brooke Eubank, Victoria Howell, Kayla Gardner, Holly Casey and Slayter Doerfer; and great grandchildren, Jacy Howell, Kai Howell, Enoch Eubank, Olivia Gardner and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Johnny Elchert, Greg (Joanna) Elchert, Tim Elchert, Nick Elchert and Ben Elchert; sister, Rose (Fran) Brickner; brother-in-law, Frank Rohrbach.

Betty worked in daycare for many years, was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Gallipolis, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin and enjoyed shopping, yard sales and crocheting.

Her Funeral Mass will be at noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

