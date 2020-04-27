Elizabeth Reynolds

Obituary
SYRACUSE — Elizabeth Ann Reynolds, 59, of Syracuse, Ohio, got her heavenly wings at Holzer Hospital on April 25, 2020, after an extended illness.

Throughout her life she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, day care provider and housewife.

She is survived by her caregiver Dave Meeks of Syracuse; daughters, Martha Reynolds and partner Bobby Casto of Ravenswood W.Va., Amber Spradling of Pomeroy Ohio, and Ashley Spradling of Middleport Ohio; grandchildren, Searia Casto, Hunter Casto, Robert Casto, Stormie Mahone of Ravenswood W.Va., Emily and Denzel Casto of Ripley W.Va., Lucas and Phoenix Herdman of Middleport; sisters, Viola Doll of Atlanta, Ga., and Julie Roush of Point Pleasant; brothers, Charles E. "Duke" Hodge of West Columbia, Frederick Hodge of Willard Ohio, and Edwin Hodge of Cottageville W.Va.; sisters, Crystal McNemar and Patricia Newman of Belpre, Ohio; brothers, Jerry Hodge, Larry Hodge, Gary Hodge, Glen Hodge of W.Va., and Jimmy Hodge; sisters, Brittanie and Julie Ann of Point Pleasant W.Va.; six great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mullens of Mt. Alto, W.Va.; her father, Charles F. Hodge of Mt. Alto; her brother, Thomas Hodge also of Mt. Alto W.Va.; father and mother-in-law, Franklin and Lois Spradling; and grandson Eddie Casto. She is also survived by special friends Donna Hackney and Trudy Jones.

Private services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
