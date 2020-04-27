SYRACUSE — Elizabeth Ann Reynolds, 59, of Syracuse, Ohio, got her heavenly wings at Holzer Hospital on April 25, 2020, after an extended illness.

Throughout her life she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, day care provider and housewife.

She is survived by her caregiver Dave Meeks of Syracuse; daughters, Martha Reynolds and partner Bobby Casto of Ravenswood W.Va., Amber Spradling of Pomeroy Ohio, and Ashley Spradling of Middleport Ohio; grandchildren, Searia Casto, Hunter Casto, Robert Casto, Stormie Mahone of Ravenswood W.Va., Emily and Denzel Casto of Ripley W.Va., Lucas and Phoenix Herdman of Middleport; sisters, Viola Doll of Atlanta, Ga., and Julie Roush of Point Pleasant; brothers, Charles E. "Duke" Hodge of West Columbia, Frederick Hodge of Willard Ohio, and Edwin Hodge of Cottageville W.Va.; sisters, Crystal McNemar and Patricia Newman of Belpre, Ohio; brothers, Jerry Hodge, Larry Hodge, Gary Hodge, Glen Hodge of W.Va., and Jimmy Hodge; sisters, Brittanie and Julie Ann of Point Pleasant W.Va.; six great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mullens of Mt. Alto, W.Va.; her father, Charles F. Hodge of Mt. Alto; her brother, Thomas Hodge also of Mt. Alto W.Va.; father and mother-in-law, Franklin and Lois Spradling; and grandson Eddie Casto. She is also survived by special friends Donna Hackney and Trudy Jones.

Private services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.