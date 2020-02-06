GALLIPOLIS — Elizabeth Jean "Libby" Rothgeb, 75, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center ER in Jackson.

Born on June 22, 1944 in Gallipolis, Libby was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ima Jean Lucas Kingery. Libby was married to Randy Rothgeb, who preceded her in death in 1991. She retired from Gallia County Human Services and had worked for the GDC, Commercial and Savings Bank, Holzer Cancer Center, and Style Center. Libby graduated from Kyger Creek High School and had attended Good News Baptist Church. She loved her family, and her life revolved around them.

Libby is survived by her son, Todd (Beverly) Rothgeb of Langsville; grandchildren, JoBeth (Eric) Bowcott of Gallipolis and Nathan Rothgeb of Langsville; great grandchildren, Logan and Josie Bowcott of Gallipolis; sister, Pat Swisher of Gallipolis; brother, Wedzel Kingery of Bidwell; sisters-in-law, Linda Rothgeb of Florida and Becky Newell of Pomeroy; special friends, Tim Bailey of Gallipolis and his daughter, Donna (John) Stevens; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Libby was preceded in death by her son, Terry "Shag" Rothgeb; brother-in-law, Carlos Swisher; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Bo Rothgeb; and brother-in-law, Fritz Rothgeb.

The funeral service for Libby will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Her burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral on Saturday from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Todd Rothgeb, Nathan Rothgeb, Wedzel Kingery, Eric Bowcott, Shaun Swisher, Shane Swisher, Craig Kingery, and Nick Swisher. Honorary pallbearer will be Logan Bowcott.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Libby's name to Good News Baptist Church, 4045 Georges Creek Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.