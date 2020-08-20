GALLIPOLIS — Emberly Joy Clark, 1 year 8 months, Gallipolis, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was the joy and highlight of our life, her name embodied exactly who she was – a "spark of JOY" to everyone she met.

She was born December 6, 2018 in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Nathan and Nichole Clark. She loved Baby Shark, Up Up High (Twinkle Stars), Baby Einstein, Crocs, "Babies" (blankets), getting into her sister's make-up, slime and squishies. She adored dancing in the rain, reading flap books, watching videos of herself and her family. She especially enjoyed playing in water. Emberly was the best sister and baby a parent could ask for. She truly is our sunshine.

Emberly is survived by her loving parents, Nathan and Nichole and siblings: Kaylie, Carter, Lily, Abigail and Grace; paternal grandmother, Cindy Clark and maternal grandmother, Suzanne Cook as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was met in Heaven by her paternal grandfather, Antone Lee Clark and maternal grandfather, Stephen Lew Cook.

Funeral services will be conducted noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Rio Ridge Venue, 43 Hill, Rio Grande, Ohio with Aaron Clark officiating. Private Graveside services will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends and family may call at Rio Ridge Venue Saturday 10 a.m., until the time of service. According to CDC Guidelines and recommendations, Social Distancing Protocol should be observed, and face coverings are required.

The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio is truly honored to serve the Clark Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation consideration in Emberly's honor to: A Heart Like Ava P O Box 1220 Gallipolis OH 45631 or by visiting www.aheartlikeava.org

Online condolences may be left for Emberly's Family at www.mccoymoore.com