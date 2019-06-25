MARIETTA — Emerson R. Shimp, 75, of Marietta, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

Emerson was born on September 4, 1943, in Baltimore, Ohio, a son of Floyd and Laoma Hilty Shimp.

Emerson graduated from The Ohio State University with a Masters of Agricultural Education. He taught school for two years in Gallipolis, and then became Washington County Agent for 4-H and Youth Development. He developed one of the largest 4-H Camping Programs in Ohio. Over the years, he was a Washington County Extension Agent dealing with natural resources, community development and then Economic Development. He retired from Washington Extension services to become the Director of the Small Business Development Center located at Marietta College where he served for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Conley Shimp and son Richard.

Emerson is survived by his wife, Beth Lepore, son David (Michele) Shimp, daughter Misty Shimp Cartwright, step daughter Alice (Geoff Schenkel) Stewart; grandchildren: Monica, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Amelia and Micah and his sister Elizabeth (Nelson) Deeter.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday (June 29) at 10 a.m. at First Unitarian Church on Third Street in Marietta. Family will greet friends on Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the fund Emerson established at Marietta Community Foundation, Children's Music Fund, PO Box 77, Marietta, OH 45750 or online at www.mcfohio.org.