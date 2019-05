POMEROY — Emma Jane Walton of Pomeroy, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastors Walt Goble and Brenda Barnhart officiating. Entombment will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.