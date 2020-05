Or Copy this URL to Share

POMEROY — Emogene Norton of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Friday May 22, 2020 at the Ravenswood Care Center. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Meigs Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



